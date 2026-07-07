Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On July 7

Arenado is hitting for a .240 BA, .311 OBP and .399 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 39 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

The Padres are sending German Marquez (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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