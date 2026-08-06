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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 6

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .244 BA, .325 OBP and .428 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 53 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (6-5) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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