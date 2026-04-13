Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Orioles On April 13

Arenado is hitting for a .180 BA, .192 OBP and .200 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 1.9% walk rate. His OPS is .392 and he has scored four runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

The Orioles have not yet named a starter.

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