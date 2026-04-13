Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Orioles On April 13
Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Arenado has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .180 BA, .192 OBP and .200 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 1.9% walk rate. His OPS is .392 and he has scored four runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
The Orioles have not yet named a starter.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.