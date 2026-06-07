Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Nationals On June 7

Arenado is hitting for a .255 BA, .333 OBP and .439 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 29 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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