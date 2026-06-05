Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Nationals On June 5

Arenado is hitting for a .263 BA, .343 OBP and .453 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 29 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.