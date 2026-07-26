Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Nationals On July 26

Arenado is hitting for a .246 BA, .325 OBP and .426 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 49 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.60 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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