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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Nationals On July 25

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Arenado has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .248 BA, .325 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 49 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (11-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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