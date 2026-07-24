Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Nationals On July 24

Arenado is hitting for a .250 BA, .326 OBP and .434 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 49 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cardinals.

The Nationals are sending Carson Palmquist (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 11 1/3 innings pitched.

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