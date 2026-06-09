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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Marlins On June 9

Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .256 BA, .336 OBP and .437 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 30 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

Max Meyer (6-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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