Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Marlins On June 9

Arenado is hitting for a .256 BA, .336 OBP and .437 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 30 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

Max Meyer (6-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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