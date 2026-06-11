Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Marlins On June 11

Arenado is hitting for a .257 BA, .340 OBP and .432 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 30 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Tyler Phillips (0-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.