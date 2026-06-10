Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Marlins On June 10

Arenado is hitting for a .256 BA, .338 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 30 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second of the season.

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