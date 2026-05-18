Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On May 18

Arenado is hitting for a .273 BA, .350 OBP and .448 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 24 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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