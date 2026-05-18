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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On May 18

Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .273 BA, .350 OBP and .448 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 24 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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