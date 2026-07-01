Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Giants On July 1

Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .317 OBP and .397 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 37 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (2-6 with a 4.94 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.