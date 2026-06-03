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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On June 3

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .269 BA, .351 OBP and .467 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 29 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 0.82 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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