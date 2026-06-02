Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On June 2

Arenado is hitting for a .270 BA, .350 OBP and .466 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 28 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer (2-5) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.95 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.