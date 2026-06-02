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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On June 2

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .270 BA, .350 OBP and .466 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 28 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer (2-5) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.95 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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