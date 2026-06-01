Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On June 1

Arenado is hitting for a .269 BA, .350 OBP and .451 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 27 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.