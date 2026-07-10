Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On July 10

Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .311 OBP and .407 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 40 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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