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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On July 10

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Arenado has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .311 OBP and .407 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 40 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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