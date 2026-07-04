Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Brewers On July 4

Arenado is hitting for a .242 BA, .314 OBP and .395 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 38 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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