Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 16

Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .322 OBP and .446 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 58 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (8-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.