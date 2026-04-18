Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 18

Arenado is hitting for a .224 BA, .232 OBP and .373 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 1.4% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored seven runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.58 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

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