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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Athletics On July 21

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Athletics at Chase Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .244 BA, .317 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 46 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-5 with a 6.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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