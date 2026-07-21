Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Athletics On July 21

Arenado is hitting for a .244 BA, .317 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 46 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-5 with a 6.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.

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