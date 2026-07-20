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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Athletics On July 20

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Athletics at Chase Field, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .244 BA, .318 OBP and .422 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 46 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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