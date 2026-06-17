Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Angels On June 17

Arenado is hitting for a .239 BA, .318 OBP and .396 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 30 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri (2-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.