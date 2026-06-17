Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Angels On June 17
Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .239 BA, .318 OBP and .396 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 30 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.
Samuel Aldegheri (2-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.