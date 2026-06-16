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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Angels On June 16

Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .323 OBP and .403 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 30 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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