Noelvi Marte And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 14

Marte is hitting for a .216 BA, .273 OBP and .353 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored six runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. Marte has recorded three steals on four attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.