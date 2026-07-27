Noah Schultz And White Sox Play Yankees On July 27

Schultz is 3-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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