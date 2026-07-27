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Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox

Noah Schultz

Chicago White Sox • #22 SP

Noah Schultz And White Sox Play Yankees On July 27

Noah Schultz will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Monday, July 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Schultz has -120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schultz is 3-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Schultz

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