Noah Schultz And White Sox Take On Red Sox On July 7
Noah Schultz will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Schultz has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Schultz is 2-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.