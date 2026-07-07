Noah Schultz And White Sox Take On Red Sox On July 7

Schultz is 2-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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