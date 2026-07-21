Noah Schultz And White Sox Face Rangers On July 21

Schultz is 3-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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