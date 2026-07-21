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Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox

Noah Schultz

Chicago White Sox • #22 SP

Noah Schultz And White Sox Face Rangers On July 21

Noah Schultz will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Schultz has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schultz is 3-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Schultz

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