Noah Schultz And White Sox Face Orioles On July 1

Schultz is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, May 24 when he threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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