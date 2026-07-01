Noah Schultz And White Sox Face Orioles On July 1
Noah Schultz will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Schultz has -166 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Schultz is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, May 24 when he threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.