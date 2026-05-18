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Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox

Noah Schultz

Chicago White Sox • #22 SP

Noah Schultz And White Sox Face Mariners On May 18

Noah Schultz will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Schultz has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schultz is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Schultz

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