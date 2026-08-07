Noah Schultz And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 7

Schultz is 3-8 with a 5.82 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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