FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox

Noah Schultz

Chicago White Sox • #22 SP

Noah Schultz And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 7

Noah Schultz will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Schultz has -130 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schultz is 3-8 with a 5.82 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Schultz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News