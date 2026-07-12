Noah Schultz And White Sox Play Athletics On July 12

Schultz is 2-6 with a 6.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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