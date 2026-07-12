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Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox

Noah Schultz

Chicago White Sox • #22 SP

Noah Schultz And White Sox Play Athletics On July 12

Noah Schultz will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Athletics at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Schultz has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schultz is 2-6 with a 6.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Schultz

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