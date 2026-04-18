Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On April 18

Cameron is 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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