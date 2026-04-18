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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On April 18

Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Cameron has -132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cameron is 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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