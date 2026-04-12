Noah Cameron And Royals Face White Sox On April 12
Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Cameron has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Cameron is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The White Sox are averaging 2.9 runs per game this season, with 1.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.