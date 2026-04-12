Noah Cameron And Royals Face White Sox On April 12

Cameron is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 2.9 runs per game this season, with 1.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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