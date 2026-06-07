Noah Cameron And Royals Play Twins On June 7
Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Cameron has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Cameron is 2-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.