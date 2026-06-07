Noah Cameron And Royals Play Twins On June 7

Cameron is 2-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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