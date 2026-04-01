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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Face Twins On April 1

Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cameron has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cameron went 9-7 with a 2.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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