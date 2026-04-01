Noah Cameron And Royals Face Twins On April 1

Cameron went 9-7 with a 2.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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