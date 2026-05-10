Noah Cameron And Royals Play Tigers On May 10
Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Cameron has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Cameron is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday, April 30 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.