Noah Cameron And Royals Play Tigers On May 10

Cameron is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday, April 30 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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