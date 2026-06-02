Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Reds On June 2

Cameron is 2-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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