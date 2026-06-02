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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Reds On June 2

Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Cameron has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cameron is 2-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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