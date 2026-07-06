Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Phillies On July 6
Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Cameron has +132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Cameron is 4-6 with a 4.95 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.