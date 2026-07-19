Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Padres On July 19

Cameron is 5-7 with a 4.89 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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