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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Padres On July 19

Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Cameron has -115 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cameron is 5-7 with a 4.89 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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