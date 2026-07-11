Noah Cameron And Royals Play Orioles On July 11

Cameron is 5-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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