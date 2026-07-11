Noah Cameron And Royals Play Orioles On July 11
Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Cameron has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Cameron is 5-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.