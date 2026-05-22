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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Play Mariners On May 22

Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cameron has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cameron is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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