Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On April 7

Cameron is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.