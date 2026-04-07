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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On April 7

Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Cameron has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Cameron is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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