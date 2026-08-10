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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Dodgers On Aug. 10

Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Cameron has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Cameron is 6-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw eight innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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