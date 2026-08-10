Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Dodgers On Aug. 10

Cameron is 6-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw eight innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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