Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Cardinals On June 18

Cameron is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.