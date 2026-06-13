Noah Cameron And Royals Play Astros On June 13

Cameron is 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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