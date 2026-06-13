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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Play Astros On June 13

Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Cameron has -115 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Cameron is 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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