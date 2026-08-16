Noah Cameron And Royals Face Angels On Aug. 16
Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Cameron has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Cameron is 6-8 with a 4.45 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.