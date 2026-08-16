Noah Cameron And Royals Face Angels On Aug. 16

Cameron is 6-8 with a 4.45 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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