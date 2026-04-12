Nick Pivetta And Padres Play Rockies On April 12
Nick Pivetta will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pivetta has +106 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Pivetta is 1-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.