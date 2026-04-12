Nick Pivetta And Padres Play Rockies On April 12

Pivetta is 1-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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