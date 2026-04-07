Nick Pivetta And Padres Square Off Against Pirates On April 7

Pivetta is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing just one hit.

The Pirates are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.