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Nick Pivetta
San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta

San Diego Padres • #27 SP

Nick Pivetta And Padres Square Off Against Pirates On April 7

Nick Pivetta will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pivetta has -108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pivetta is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing just one hit.

The Pirates are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Pivetta

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