Nick Pivetta And Padres Play Giants On April 1

Pivetta is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Giants are averaging 2.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.