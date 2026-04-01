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Nick Pivetta
San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta

San Diego Padres • #27 SP

Nick Pivetta And Padres Play Giants On April 1

Nick Pivetta will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pivetta has -144 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Pivetta is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Giants are averaging 2.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Pivetta

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